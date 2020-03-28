Fire at El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta burns 10 hectares

The protected natural area of ​​the El Salado estuary in Puerto Vallarta registers a fire for the second time in the past year.

The event began around 9:30 pm on Friday, when the 911 emergency system recorded several calls alerting to the situation. Immediately, elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters from Puerto Vallarta were dispatched.

Upon arrival, firefighters could not access the area of ​​the ground fire, so it was necessary to enter the protected natural area through boats. The situation complicated the work to put out the fire, which is why elements of the Mexican Navy as well as the Semarnat worked at the site.

Jaime Torres Guerrero, director of the El Salado Estuary, has announced that the fire has affected at least 10 hectares of grassland, and that the flames did not reach the mangrove swamp.

On June 25, 2019, a fire was also registered inside this protected natural area, which affected several hectares of grassland as well. On that occasion it was commented that the fire may have been intentionally caused, which has not been ruled out on Friday’s fire.