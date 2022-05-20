First came ‘Red Tide’, now a warning in Bahía de Banderas for ‘Green Tide’

After the presence for several months of red tide in the waters of Banderas Bay (Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Banderas Bay, Nayarit), which has left thousands of dead fish on the beaches, researchers from the University of Guadalajara now detected green tide.

María del Carmen Cortés Lara, Master of Science and researcher at the University Center of the Coast, of the University of Guadalajara, announced that for five months they have been monitoring the blooming of algae within the Bay of Banderas.

Thanks to the Bahía de Banderas-CUCosta-UdeG Red Tides Monitoring Program, which has been carried out since 2000, there is a historical database and record of scientific activities related to algae blooms, in such a way that in what so far this year, they have detected 4 to 6 blooms of algae, better known as red tide, caused by different species in the bay.

“During the month of May, we observed a bloom of algae, but now as a green tide, and in the laboratory we have identified the microalgae (Eutriptiella), creating a quite considerable stain; which is why it is important for the population in general to take precautions,” warned Cortés Lara.

The researcher recommended avoiding swimming in areas where the patches are visible, that is, where a higher concentration of this microalgae is observed. Unfortunately, it has been possible to observe dead fish in these areas.

In addition, it is important that the general population does not collect fish from the sea, much less consume them. Also do not give them to pets, as food. Researchers have observed people collecting fish around the bay for food; however, it is not suitable for human health.

The green tide has currently been observed south of Banderas Bay, especially off the coast of Yelapa, municipality of Cabo Corrientes, where it has been around for a month. Although also, in front of the Islas Marietas National Park in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit.

