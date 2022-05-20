Mexico’s supreme court rules the process of hunting down migrants in the country is unconstitutional

The reviews carried out by the National Migration Institute ( INM ) at points other than international transit posts are unconstitutional, ruled the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation ( SCJN ) of Mexico.
In a statement issued this Thursday, the Supreme Court of Mexico said that the immigration review procedure, provided for in the Law on the matter, “is unconstitutional because it is contrary to the rights of free movement and transit within the national territory, as well as the of equality and non-discrimination .”
In Mexico, immigration officials have patrolled highways, randomly stopping cars and buses to demand identification from all passengers without cause, infringing on the right of all people in Mexico to transit freely through the country, and profiling individuals based on the color of their skin is common, leading to discriminatory practices.
The SCJN case began from a matter in which three Mexicans belonging to an indigenous community in the state of Chiapas, including an adolescent woman, filed an Amparo suit, against migration laws in the country.
The three citizens, from the Tzeltal community of Ocosingo, Chiapas, were detained by immigration agents in San Juan del Río, state of Querétaro, in September 2015 when they were traveling on a passenger bus to the city of Guaymas, Sonora, where they would go to work in the fields.
INM agents detained them on the grounds that they were originally from Guatemala and then sent them to immigration facilities, where they were held for a few weeks until they proved their identity with official documents such as copies of their birth certificates. and the unique population registration key (CURP).
In the ruling, the Court declared the unconstitutionality of articles 97 and 98 of the Migration Law, which provides for the immigration review procedure, warning that, “given the generality and breadth with which it is regulated, article 11 of the Mexican Constitution, in which the right to free movement and transit is recognized… Any person who is at an immigration checkpoint anywhere within the national territory can be reviewed, regardless of whether they are a Mexican or foreign person, despite the fact that, of the aforementioned, the constitutional article does not infer at any time the duty to carry identification documents within the country.”
The SCJN also considered that, given the lack of objective parameters to carry out the reviews, “it is possible for the immigration authorities to carry out these reviews randomly based on aspects such as ethnic origin, skin color, and language, which operates to the detriment of the aforementioned sectors.
However, the First Chamber recognized the constitutionality of the power of the immigration authority to request documents from foreigners in order to prove their legal entry, stay, and departure from the country.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- COVID-19 in Jalisco increases 37% in the last week after mask mandate is lifted Since the Government of Jalisco eliminated the mask mandate, COVID infections have increased by 37% in the State. After more than two years of the pandemic, on May 10 the use of face masks in public and private places became optional. The sanitary measure was only maintained in public transport and in hospitals. From that…
- Authorities have only reviewed 2 of the 15 cameras at hotel where Debanhi’s body was found Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, revealed that only the video recordings of two of the fifteen cameras that were found in the Nueva Castilla Motel during the last search have been analyzed. He reported that he made a request to review all the videos, through the Executive Commission for Victim Assistance. At a press conference, the…
- First came ‘Red Tide’, now a warning in Bahía de Banderas for ‘Green Tide’ After the presence for several months of red tide in the waters of Banderas Bay (Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Banderas Bay, Nayarit), which has left thousands of dead fish on the beaches, researchers from the University of Guadalajara now detected green tide. María del Carmen Cortés Lara, Master of Science and researcher…
- Mexico’s weather service predicts five hurricane landfalls in the 2022 season Of the total number of cyclones that are expected to form in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans during 2022, it is estimated that around five could make landfall in Mexico, said the general director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Germán Arturo Martínez Santoyo. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), between 14 and 19…
- Coca-Cola will build recycling plant in Puerto Vallarta Coca-Cola Mexico will invest $175 million pesos in the construction and expansion of collection and recycling plants in the country this year, one being in Puerto Vallarta. Mario García, director of North Region Operations of the company, said that $45 million pesos of the investment will be used to expand the infrastructure of the PetStar…