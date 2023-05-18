Flag-Raising Ceremony in Puerto Vallarta Marks International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, led an event on Wednesday to raise the LGBTIQ+ flag on the main balcony of the municipal presidency. This gesture signifies the city council's support for the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, demonstrating their commitment to respecting human rights and diversity.

The International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia is observed to commemorate the removal of homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses by the World Health Organization (WHO) General Assembly on May 17, 1990. This day not only recognizes . . .