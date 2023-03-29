Four members of Mexico’s National Guard were arrested for smuggling Russians in Mexico

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Four elements of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) assigned to the National Guard (GN) were detained in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, for their alleged participation in smuggling at least 14 Russians in Mexico.

The agency, in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), reported that the now-detained members of the National Guard were seen escorting a private blue car, in which two Russians were traveling.

The National Guardsmen were allegedly aware of the presence of 12 other Russian migrants inside a nearby hotel, a group to which the two Russians that the Guard was escorting belonged. All 14 Russians were detained to determine their immigration status.

The Guardsmen were apprehended and transferred to the authorities so that the necessary investigations could be carried out, in order to determine if they carried out ” acts contrary to the fulfillment of their duties.”

The elements were hired by the Navy and commissioned to the National Guard, a corporation in which they carried out work in support of public security, for which reason the unit immediately notified the Command of the Fourteenth Naval Region, based in Isthmus, to coordinate with local authorities.

“The Secretary of the Navy, in strict adherence to the Law, will ensure that in all cases in which naval personnel is, or have carried out actions that probably constitute a crime, in strict adherence to the law, it will carry out the pertinent actions in order to make that information available to the competent authorities in charge of carrying out the corresponding investigations, in order for them to determine their responsibility”, the Navy asserted.

He assured that by handing over the elements to the local authorities, he endorsed his commitment to citizenship and the rule of law.

Mexico’s president formed the National Guard by dissolving the Federal Police, the most corrupt and least trusted body of security by the public, and put those individuals in military positions, issued military-grade arms, and gave them unprecedented powers to police the Mexican population. As a result, the National Guard has over 1,000 cases against it for violation of human rights and has left dozens of innocent citizens dead across Mexico.

