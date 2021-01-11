Four more flights from Puerto Vallarta to Canada detect COVID-19 onboard

In the first week of the new year, more than 50 flights that passed through the Calgary airport have been confirmed to have carried passengers with COVID-19, four of which were flights from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The federal government is reporting that Calgary’s airport received 35 international flights with cases of the virus between Jan. 1 and 7.

The days of Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 saw the most impacted flights as people returned from New Year’s Eve holidays.

On Jan. 7, the federal government instituted new rules guiding travelers returning to Canada.

Meanwhile, Premier Jason Kenney has reaffirmed the safety of airline travel and the importance of the airline industry in the fallout of the MLA travel scandal.

All passengers on the below flights from Puerto Vallarta are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

January 2: WestJet WS2247 Puerto Vallarta to Calgary (rows 14-20)

January 3: WestJet WS2247 Puerto Vallarta to Calgary (rows 3-10, 18-24)

January 4: WestJet WS2247 Puerto Vallarta to Calgary (rows 15-24)

January 5: WestJet WS2247 Puerto Vallarta to Calgary (rows 1-7)