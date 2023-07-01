Gentrification Sweeps Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone, Echoing Pixar’s ‘Up’

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is losing its charm and history in the name of gentrification. Amidst the growing gentrification within the Romantic Zone of Vallarta, a poignant image reminiscent of Pixar's animated film 'Up' has stirred social media. A single house and a small business stand steadfast between two towering apartment blocks, symbolizing a resistance to the accelerating urbanization of the area.

The photograph, shared on social media by user @ExaArq, came with the caption: "The only house left on this block of the Zona Romántica in Puerto Vallarta due to the emergence of 'depas for investment'."

