All Weather Alerts for Hurricane Beatriz in Puerto Vallarta Have Expired

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Following the passage of tropical depression "Beatriz" along the Jalisco coast, a State Emergency Committee for Civil Protection meeting was held this afternoon, led by Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Ibarra Pedroza. 58 public servants from all three levels of government, alongside representatives of the Jalisco Congress, the University of Guadalajara, and civil society organizations were in attendance.
During the meeting, CONAGUA Delegate Ernesto Romero and Director of Civil Protection, Víctor Hugo Roldan, announced the status of the weather phenomenon, which dissipated from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical depression as . . .
Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...
As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Subscribers also read the news without advertising in articles. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation. Your city. Your news. Your voice.
Trending News on PVDN
- Warnings and Watches Issued for Tropical Storm Beatriz, Puerto Vallarta on Alert PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The second storm of the Pacific Hurricane Season has already caused watches and warnings to be posted along Mexico's West Coast before it even reaches tropical storm strength. NEW: Puerto Vallarta Under a Hurricane Watch The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Beatriz today and strengthen into a hurricane within…
- Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Puerto Vallarta as Beatriz Strengthens PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican Government has issued a Hurricane Warning from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula, as Tropical Storm Beatriz intensifies off the west-central coast. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been put in place from north of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita, including Puerto Vallarta, indicating the growing potential of adverse weather conditions…
- Puerto Vallarta on Orange Alert for Hurricane Beatriz; What Does Orange Alert Mean? PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Beatriz, a Category 1 hurricane, is looming over the Pacific coast of Mexico, prompting an orange alert for 33 municipalities across Michoacán, Guerrero, Colima, and Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Mascota, and San Sebastián del Oeste. Currently situated 70 kilometers southwest of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, and 110 kilometers west-southwest…
- Hurricane Beatriz Will Bring Heavy Rains and Waves to Puerto Vallarta Without High Risk PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Authorities from the Bahía Civil Protection Council, in coordination with representatives from civil society, have announced that while Hurricane Beatriz will bring heavy rainfall to the Banderas Bay region, it currently poses no immediate threat to the area. Victor Manuel Cornejo López, a noted meteorologist attending the Council's meeting, stated that…
- The Latest: Tropical Storm Beatriz Begins Retreat from Mexico’s Coast, Rain and Winds Continue PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - According to a report released at 10:00 AM CDT, Tropical Storm Beatriz is beginning to move away from Mexico's west-central coast. Although the storm is moving away, areas within the warning regions continue to experience heavy rains and gusty winds. The storm is currently situated about 15 miles west of Cabo…
- Hurricane Beatriz 3:00 PM Update: Hurricane Beatriz Continues to Strengthen with Puerto Vallarta in Hurricane Watch Area PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As Hurricane Beatriz continues to advance, Mexico's government has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning south of Zihuatanejo. However, the government has issued several warnings and watches, expecting the hurricane to affect several regions in the coming days. Currently, a Hurricane Warning, which denotes the expected arrival of hurricane conditions within 36…
- Beatriz Strengthens to Hurricane 1, Puerto Vallarta Under Hurricane Watch PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican government has today raised the alarm for regions across the nation's west-central coast as Hurricane Beatriz gains strength. Significant areas from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes are under a Hurricane Warning, with further stretches from North of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita under a Hurricane Watch. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU…
- Tropical Storm Beatriz on Track to Become Hurricane, Threatens Southwestern Mexico Coast PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Beatriz, located near latitude 15.5 North and longitude 100.3 West, is gradually intensifying and set to become a hurricane by late Friday, according to reports at 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC). The storm's current trajectory, moving west-northwest at approximately 12 mph (19 km/h), is expected to shift towards a…
- Homelessness in Puerto Vallarta is a Visibily Growing Problem Raising Concerns PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In Puerto Vallarta, one of Mexico's prime tourist destinations renowned for its stunning coastline, charming architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, a different, much less picturesque, scene is unfolding. The increasing issue of homelessness is casting a long shadow over the city's image and causing deep concern among residents and business owners.…
- Gentrification Sweeps Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone, Echoing Pixar’s ‘Up’ PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is losing its charm and history in the name of gentrification. Amidst the growing gentrification within the Romantic Zone of Vallarta, a poignant image reminiscent of Pixar's animated film 'Up' has stirred social media. A single house and a small business stand steadfast between two towering apartment blocks, symbolizing…