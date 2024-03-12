Government Lifts Closure on the Construction of Two Real Estate Developments in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) has imposed environmental compliance measures on several real estate developments in Puerto Vallarta, as reported by Raúl Rodríguez Rosales, the local delegate for the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT). In a recent update, two of these developments have met the necessary regulations, and their closure seals have been removed, signaling a significant step towards environmental compliance and safety.

