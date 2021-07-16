Health board will determine the course for Puerto Vallarta after two weeks of COVID-19 increase

The situation facing Puerto Vallarta, where the number of COVID-19 infections has grown, may derail the reactivation effort, which is why it is urgent to comply with protocols to prevent infections, said the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Germán Ralis Cumplido.

“There is a permanent Health Board working, which will determine the steps to follow, we are attentive to compliance and to abide by any measure that may change from one day to the next … The Health Board has to do an analysis and can make decisions”.

For two weeks, a rebound in infections has been recorded in Puerto Vallarta, many of them serious, which led to hospitalizations and saturation in some services in the city and forced the call of state authorities to strengthen supervision measures by coastal municipalities.

Large groups of young graduates from different high schools traveled to Puerto Vallarta since the end of June and are now infected with Covid-19 and released photographs provided by tourists themselves, where the lack of protocols inside hotels and clubs are evident, although the students bear responsibility as adults who have known the protocols in place for over a year.

The Secretary of Tourism said he did not know how many hotels are dedicated exclusively to receiving groups of young graduates or youth excursions and justified: “it is something that is not new, there are also the famous spring breakers who come from other countries and it is traditional that beach destinations are benefited with this type of segment ”.

The Secretary made the call “to the entire tourism industry, restaurants, hotels, tour operators, service providers to reinforce their protocols, it is an obligation that must be taken seriously.”

How is Covid-19 in Puerto Vallarta?

The situation that Puerto Vallarta now faces is the worst in the entire pandemic, according to the Institute for Research and Studies of Cities, of the University of Guadalajara, which developed a predictive model of Covid-19 to measure the threat between 0 and 0. 10.

The port is located at level 8, that is, the highest in the state and even above the situation that was experienced at the end of 2020 and during January of this year.

This indicator is based on the number of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants and on how many more people are infected for each active case.

In Jalisco, hotels are authorized to operate at 80% capacity and restaurants at 75%

In occupation for the summer, they estimate to reach the allowed limit, since there are reservations from Mexico and abroad

In Jalisco there are 260,593 infections, of which 9,249 are recorded in Puerto Vallarta, although thousands more have tested positive after returning home from vacation in the city

