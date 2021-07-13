Puerto Vallarta closes two businesses and issues 151 warnings for lack of COVID-19 measures

After the State Government made the call to redouble measures to reduce the impact on health and the economy by the third wave of COVID-19, in Puerto Vallarta, they have already closed two businesses, issued three final warnings for closings, and 151 warnings for failing to comply with sanitary measures.

José Juan Velázquez Hernández, director of Inspection and Regulations of the municipal government, reported that once the Board of Health gave the instructions to redouble surveillance in Puerto Vallarta, the city started surveillance of businesses, asking them to continue with biosafety measures.

Also, during the weekend, an operation was carried out in bars, clubs, and nightclubs, which resulted in the two business closings.

“The two closings were for exceeding the capacity and the three final warnings that were drawn up were because they did not comply with any of the measures and protocols, whether it was the use of face masks by any of the employees, distancing or some other measure that they omitted”, said the municipal official.

Likewise, he pointed out that 151 warnings were issued so that the biosecurity measures are fulfilled. Because the state government called for definitive closures for those who do not comply with the measures, Velázquez Hernández explained that this procedure is carried out by the legal department, which determines the causes of the sanction and, if applicable, thus, we proceed to the definitive closure and withdrawal of the license.

