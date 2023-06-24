Puerto Vallarta Tops the List of Most Desired Summer Vacation Destinations

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Amid a surge in demand for vacation reservations and inquiries, Puerto Vallarta has emerged as the top choice for summer tourists, according to several companies in the tourism sector.

PriceTravel Holding, a travel marketing company and one of the most recognized and innovative travel agencies in Mexico and Latin America anticipate a busy season as they prepare to transport thousands of travelers to Mexico's best beaches.

Online Sales Manager of PriceTravel, Mariano García, highlighted that popular destinations among clients include Cancun, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, and Huatulco. PriceTravel's . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...