Hospitalizations and COVID-19 infections decrease in Jalisco

With the decrease in the number of hospitalized patients and COVID-19 infections per million inhabitants, the Government of Jalisco ruled out applying the “emergency button” to resume restrictive measures of activities.

According to what was published by the governor on social networks, as of Saturday, there were 619 people hospitalized by the virus, which represents hospital occupation of 22.6%, last week 642 hospitalized patients (23.4%) were recorded. Occupancy in private hospitals are not recorded.

The coronavirus infection rate stands at 285.7 cases per million inhabitants, in the previous measurement it was 315.9 infections.

“We cannot slow down for a single day to take care of our own and our medical staff, as well as to save lives and continue to reactivate our economy. Let’s avoid the #EmergencyButton, let’s continue taking steps forward,” the Govorner encouraged citizens of Jalisco on social media.

According to state criteria, the emergency button would be applied and the restrictive measures would return, in the event that hospital occupancy of 50% is reached, that is, 1,369 beds; or if there is an incidence rate of 400 infections per million inhabitants.