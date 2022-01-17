Hospitalizations in Jalisco due to COVID-19 doubled in the past week

With the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the last week, the number of people hospitalized for the virus in the State has doubled, a reminder that while Omicron is showing signs of being less severe, it still poses a threat to public health.

According to statistics from the Jalisco Health Secretariat, while epidemiological week 1 of this 2022 closed with 203 hospitalizations for COVID-19, week 2 ends with at least 411 people hospitalized.

According to the figures presented this Sunday, of the hospitalizations, the majority of the patients are in IMSS hospitals, followed by the hospitals of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, which report 226 hospitalized patients.

While in the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara 197 hospitalized patients were reported, private hospitals registered 111, and those of the ISSSTE 94.

Despite the increase in the last week, the figure is lower than exactly a year ago, when as of January 15, 1,728 people were reported hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to health specialists and state authorities, this is due “to the good response that Jalisco residents have had to vaccination against the virus.” Currently, 84% of the population in Jalisco has at least one anticovid dose.

According to the health authorities, in Jalisco, there is no hospital saturation, despite the fact that the Federation reports nine hospitals with 100% capacity occupancy, mostly from the IMSS, a federal agency that this week assured that there is room for maneuver to cope with the virus in the event that more beds are required.

This Saturday, for the fourth consecutive day, Jalisco broke its maximum record for infections in a single day, reaching 2,708 cases in 24 hours, the highest number recorded in the entire pandemic.

