Hotel Marsol in Romantic Zone loses water after 17 years of non-payment

The Potable Water, Drainage, and Sewerage System (Seapal) of Puerto Vallarta continues with its campaign to invite users who maintain a debt with the agency to get current on their bills, especially to those of the industrial and commercial sector.
Following up on the third notification of collection management and notice of cancellation of water services, Hotel Marsol finally lost water services on Friday due to non-payment.
Marsol had racked up over $3 million pesos ($150,000 dollars) in water bills that had not been paid since 2004, with the last payment for water being made 17 years ago on July 2, 2004.
To date, dozens of notifications have been delivered to hotels, lodging centers, and condominiums, whose debts with the organization add up to an accumulated 24,493,915 pesos.
However, many of those users who belong to the industrial sector have already approached Seapal to pay overdue bills or make agreements with the water providers.
With these actions, Seapal Vallarta attends to the instruction of Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, to be a body close to all sectors of society, but also, the current administration of Seapal headed by Salvador Llamas Urbina, will not under any circumstances allow acts of corruption or cronyism that are detrimental to the interests of the institution or the people of Vallarta.
