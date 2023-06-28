Hurricane Adrian Expected to Bring Heavy Rains and Waves to Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Mexico faces severe weather conditions as Category 1 Hurricane Adrian and Tropical Wave No. 8 converge on its coasts. Adrian, having escalated in strength on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is moving away from the western Mexican coast but is expected to cause heavy rain and high winds.

This morning, winds with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and waves measuring between 1 and 3 meters high were reported on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán. Experts warn that torrential downpours can lead to increased levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and . . .

