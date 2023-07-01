Hurricane Beatriz Will Bring Heavy Rains and Waves to Puerto Vallarta Without High Risk

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Authorities from the Bahía Civil Protection Council, in coordination with representatives from civil society, have announced that while Hurricane Beatriz will bring heavy rainfall to the Banderas Bay region, it currently poses no immediate threat to the area.

Victor Manuel Cornejo López, a noted meteorologist attending the Council's meeting, stated that Hurricane Beatriz, currently a Category 1 storm, is not expected to intensify further. Its wind effects will bring gusts ranging from 30 to 50 km/h particularly in the Sierra de Cacoma and Sierra del Tuito areas, near the watershed . . .

