Hurricane Roslyn made landfall with little fanfare in Puerto Vallarta, remains under alert

Puerto Vallarta seems to have been spared the worst of the forecast’s dire warning, but still remains under Red Alert for the passing of category 3 Hurricane Roslyn.

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit as a category 3 at 6:00 AM Sunday morning.

In Puerto Vallarta, there have been light to moderate rains, wind, and waves. Some light damage has been recorded along the Malecón due to crashing waves, which is common during the passing of hurricanes in the area.

All hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings in Puerto Vallarta have been discontinued.

As Hurricane Roslyn passed, Civil Protection personnel reported falling trees and minor damage, however, in the next few hours the rains could increase and the waves could rise.

“Only the structure of the horse was damaged. We have damages in some premises on boardwalk 2 due to the impact of water on their curtains. The module that is on Camarones beach was also affected, as well as the intersections of the Barracuda (restaurant) and in Camarones,” said the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade.

The director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, pointed out that ‘Roslyn’ caused effects of waves, rain, and intermittent gusts of wind, leaving minor damage to the area of ​​the boardwalk and tourist strip, as well as fallen trees in some parts of the city, and although Commercial activities have already been re-established in the port, personnel from the corporation continue with the evaluation of the entire municipality, also requesting that if any person presents damage to their home, they report it to 9-1-1.

The most intense period during the passing of Roslyn was between the hours of 4:30 AM to 6:00 AM when waves and wind were at their peak.

Meteorologist Víctor Cornejo López, specified that the effects left by hurricane ‘Roslyn’ were minor given the strength and power with which it moved. He specified that after the impact in Cabo Corrientes, the trajectory of Puerto Vallarta moved away a little, causing hurricane winds not to reach this area and only tropical storm wind conditions.

“Yes, it was a great hurricane, but it stayed away from us regarding the destructive power that this system had,” he said, as it passed 107 kilometers away from Puerto Vallarta, and continued its trajectory, still entering the coast of Nayarit as a major category hurricane with winds of 195 kilometers per hour. He added that shortly before 11 a.m. this Sunday, it was still a hurricane, despite having already made landfall, until it reached the state of Coahuila as a tropical storm, which speaks of its power.

