In Mexico, it’s illegal for media to insult the President, now they want to quadruple the fines

February 15, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - It's no secret why Mexico's president has a high approval rating, since it's illegal for media to 'insult' the President, the media needs to be careful with coverage and what might be considered insulting. And if the current President's party has its way, the fines against free speech are about to quadruple.

The Government Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved an opinion that almost triples the fines for "insulting" the President of the Republic. What is considered an insult is left for interpretation.

The bill that reforms . . .

