Increase in Dengue Cases in Puerto Vallarta Continues

The Amerigo Vespucci Known as the Most Beautiful Ship in the World Will Dock in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Amerigo Vespucci, the renowned training ship of the Italian Navy often hailed as the “most beautiful ship in the world,” is set to dock in Puerto Vallarta next June. This visit forms part of the second stage of its global voyage, which commenced in June 2023. The tour aims to…