Increase in flights to Puerto Vallarta shows confidence in traveling

Puerto Vallarta is one of the five most visited sun and beach destinations in Mexico. Given this, flights to the destination are expected to increase 19% this month.

Throughout March, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) already has 1,661 domestic and international flights scheduled, last month it registered 1,390 operations.

The trends in the booking engines and the data of the airlines that fly to Puerto Vallarta demonstrate interest from travelers.

In March, there was an increase of 15.9% in domestic flights, with 641, and 21.8% of international flights, with 1,11, compared to February.

As part of its strategy to expand frequencies to Mexico and Central America, United Airlines is increasing frequencies to the destinations on short international routes with the greatest demand, including Puerto Vallarta.

United announced an increase of 1,191 flights to or from Mexico between May and October of this year, which will be a 20% increase compared to the number of operations carried out at the beginning of the year.

If the conditions with the pandemic do not change, an increase in flights to Puerto Vallarta in June is already planned by United. With Denver it will make one to two flights a day, from Newark it will be one to three a week. Between Los Angeles, they will be from two weekly to one daily, and Chicago from one weekly to one daily.

For Puerto Vallarta, this increase in flights is a “sign of confidence in international travel to nearby destinations in Mexico,” which will increase as more people are vaccinated in the United States.

