Kim Kuzma’s Final ‘Popstarz’ Show, Monday, March 29

Vallarta’s Queen of Song, Kim Kuzma, performs her final show of ‘Popstarz’ at The Palm Cabaret next Monday, March 29, at 8 pm. ‘Popstarz’ includes songs from Pink, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, J.Lo and Madonna, to name a few.

Kim also offers a different show on Friday nights at 8:00 pm at The Grill at CK / Coco’s Kitchen Restaurant in Zona Romantica. The show at Coco’s is similar to their ‘Acustico’ shows that she and the band are known and loved for. This dinner/show will continue on Fridays through mid-May.

Over the past eight years, Kim Kuzma has been performing unique mashups of everything from Shirley Bassey to Rhianna, which has earned Kim and the band great success and a large fan base.

Kim’s shows include fabulous vocals and the outstanding accompaniment of guitar, bass and cello/percussion, played by Eduardo Leon, Roberto Falcon and Luis Rascon.

Voted Canada’s Best Independent Artist by fans at canadian-music.com and five-time West Coast Music Award nominee, winning Best Independent Recording, this international singing sensation continues to win over legions of new fans around the world with each performance.

From Europe to Mexico, Canada to Australia, Kim never fails to impress audiences with her engagingly upbeat and sometimes provocative music. With humor and wit, she effortlessly moves from song to song, interspersed with easily relatable stories from her life. Kim credits the connection she makes with her listeners as one of her greatest strengths as a performer.

Respected by musicians, critics and fans alike, Kim brings sass, high energy and an amazing vocal ability to the stage. Kim’s hypnotizing stage presence and electrifying vocal range grabs the audience from the start and takes listeners on a musical joyride that always leaves the crowd roaring for more.

The Napa News says of Kim, “She displays a powerfully clear, invigorating voice and that is exquisitely apparent the minute she sets foot on stage and takes the audience on a musical journey that never disappoints.”

When Kim Kuzma takes the stage, she gives a performance that reminds us why she has been Puerto Vallarta’s most popular Diva of Song for nearly two decades.

Kim and her band are all about communicating exciting music in the most authentic, original and thrilling performance. ‘Popstarz’ will take you on a breathtaking, non-stop performance of hit songs by some of music’s most beloved stars. Mesmerized by the beauty of her voice and the humor she adds to each performance, Kim’s faithful following of fans continues to expand each year, as she brings her audiences the very best music with exciting themes and a wealth of spectacular songs.

From lighthearted to deeply emotional moments, Kim will take you on an unforgettable musical journey. She skillfully navigates each song, expressing full emotion with every word and note. You’ll enjoy Kim’s off-the-cuff humor along with her superb delivery of every song. Kim Kuzma always delivers a first-class show that you’ll want to see while you are in Puerto Vallarta.

Don’t miss Kim Kuzma’s final performances of, ‘Popstarz,’ on Monday, March 29th at 8 pm at The Palm Cabaret on Olas Altas. Kim’s show every Friday night at 8 pm at The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen in Zona Romantica continues through mid-May.

Tickets to the Monday show can be purchased at The Palm’s box office at Olas Altas 508, or online at thepalmcabaret.com.

Tickets to Dinner and A Show at The Grill at CK / Coco’s Kitchen can be purchased at the restaurant. Coco’s Kitchen is located at Pulpito #122 on the south side of Puerto.