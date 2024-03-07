Inflation Could Be Hitting Your Wallet and Favorite Dishes at Puerto Vallarta Restaurants

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta restaurants face significant challenges due to rising inflation rates. Jorge Carbajal Díaz, President of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (CANIRAC) for Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Costa Alegre, has shared insights into the current economic pressures on the culinary industry.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.