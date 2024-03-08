Puerto Vallarta to Celebrate the Rich Traditions of Raicilla at the VII Raicilla Damajuana Festival

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC) proudly announces the return of the Raicilla Damajuana Festival, slated to commence on March 16, 2024, and conclude the following day, March 17, 2024. This distinguished event, now in its seventh year, pays homage to the culture surrounding raicilla, a traditional Mexican spirit that has long been rooted in the heritage of Jalisco.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.