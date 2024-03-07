Cancun-Playa del Carmen Mayan Train Section is Not Open Despite Reports

Cancun, Mexico - Despite reports that the Cancun-Playa del Carmen route of the Mayan Train is open, the construction is not completed, and tickets are unavailable.

The eagerly awaited Maya Train project, aimed at revolutionizing travel within the Mexican Caribbean, has seen increasing excitement with each section's inauguration, starting December 15, 2023. The latest development in this ambitious transportation project was the inauguration of the northern portion of Section 5, connecting Cancun and Playa del Carmen, two of the region's most popular destinations. The inauguration, which took place on February 29, was attended by the Mexican President, among other dignitaries, marking a significant milestone in the project, but was only for a photo op and not an inauguration.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.