IPN works on medicine to confront COVID-19 in Mexico

The possibility of avoiding the greatest number of deaths in Mexico from COVID-19 could be in a medicine that the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) is currently in trial with.

Transferon, a medicine used in various autoimmune, infectious, chronic-degenerative and respiratory disorders, is being tested to be used as an aid in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

“We are waiting for the corresponding authorizations from the authorities, both from the ethics committees and later by the health authority, to be able to start a Phase 2-3 study, which allows us to evaluate and make a therapeutic exploration of our product in patients with COVID-19” , highlighted Dr. Sonia Mayra Pérez Tapia, Executive Director of the Medical and Biotechnological Research, Development and Innovation Unit (Udimeb) of the National School of Biological Sciences (ENCB).

He stressed that the intention is that the administration of Transferon in the early stages, from the first respiratory symptoms when they are mild, could help prevent complications of the disease.