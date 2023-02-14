It’s getting more expensive for Americans in Mexico; US Dollar weakens against Peso

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - It's getting more expensive for Americans in Mexico as the US Dollar takes a hit against the Mexican Peso. What was an exchange rate of $20.17 pesos to the dollar just four months ago, has now dropped to $18.60 pesos to the dollar. On average for a week's vacation in Puerto Vallarta, the cost of a hotel room paid in US Dollars will cost $100 USD more than in October thanks to the weakening dollar . . .