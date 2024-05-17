IV Yelapa Conscious Film Festival 2024: A Cinematic Celebration of Socio-Environmental Awareness

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The charming fishing town of Yelapa, located just south of Puerto Vallarta, is set to host the fourth edition of the Yelapa Conscious Film Festival from May 18 to 19, 2024. This annual event, now in its fourth year, is dedicated to utilizing the powerful medium of cinema to foster discussions and prompt actionable solutions to pressing socio-environmental challenges facing the local community and the broader environment.