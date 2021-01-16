Jalisco and nine more states return to red warning for COVID-19

As of January 18, the risk level of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico returns to the maximum level of risk in 10 entities, including Jalisco.

“If the epidemic is growing, the number of states that increase their risk will also grow,” said Dr. Ricardo Cortés, undersecretary for health promotion of the federal government, announcing the update of the traffic light system that informs the public of the risk of infection by State.

The 10 states that return to the red light due to their level of risk are: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Jalisco , Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

There are also 19 states in orange, of which 10 are “more attached to red than to yellow,” as explained by the official at the afternoon conference this Friday at the National Palace.

With this new update, the only state that remains green is Campeche.

At the cut of this January 15, Mexico reported 21,366 new infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest number during the pandemic.

In total there are 1,609,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, in addition to the fact that the number of fatalities from the pandemic reached 139,022.

This Friday morning the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to restrict activities in public spaces and social events for the next 15 days, in a new attempt by the state authority to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Among the announced measures are teleworking for all government offices, cancellation of religious rites and social events such as weddings and baptisms; and the closure of activities that generate crowds of people, such as recreational activities, bars, and nightclubs.

“All the analyzes and all the elements that we have, make us support and tell the population that we are in the maximum risk stage. We have resisted for more than 10 months, but this is the most critical moment,” said the governor of Jalisco to the make the announcement of new restrictions.

This is the third time Jalisco has used the ’emergency button’ and limited some business activity in the State, however, none of the periods of restrictions have slowed the spread of COVID-19.