Jalisco finalizes its first-ever gay adoption in the state

In order to guarantee the best interests of children, as well as the right to live with the family, the adoption of a minor under 5 years of age, a ward of the State, was granted, who on July 13 was registered as the first child in Jalisco to be adopted by a same-sex couple.
On February 15, 2021, the process began with Palmira Martínez Gallardo and Gabriela Flores Castro, and the adoption judgment in favor by the Judge was posted on May 24; On July 13, the child obtained a birth certificate with the surnames of both mothers.
The minor was a victim of abandonment two days after birth and in the absence of family members who would claim guardianship, the child was placed in the care of the Public Ministry in a shelter in November 2015. In March 2018, the minor was placed at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (PPNNA). Subsequently, in January 2020, the 10th Family Court granted institutional guardianship.
It was there that the child was put into foster care with Palmira and Gabriela, volunteers from the institution and who expressed their interest in adopting the child; After complying with all the legal and administrative requirements, they were suitable for adoption, a process that with the issuance of their birth certificate makes them the first same-sex adoption resolution in Jalisco.
Trending News
- Puerto Vallarta has more COVID-19 cases than the second-largest city in Mexico Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,341 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 953 active cases. On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single…
- Quintana Roo will now require a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 test before you can enter businesses Shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, among other businesses in Quintana Roo will require a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours to enter establishments. “It will allow people who go to these places to feel safer and to avoid contagion (…) In order to enter these businesses, it is necessary…
- Vaccination for people over 18 years of age will begin on Friday in Puerto Vallarta Starting this Friday, July 23, 2021, COVID-19 vaccinations will open for all residents over 18 years of age in Puerto Vallarta. After yesterday’s meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the governor of Jalisco indicated that the letter sent 15 days ago to accelerate the vaccination strategy in Puerto Vallarta had not been answered,…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 21, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that until this Wednesday, July 21, 2,693,495 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 237,207 deaths from the disease. This represents that there was an increase of 15,198 infected in the…
- Covid-19 units in Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital reach 100%; General Hospital at 96% Data from the Federal Ministry of Health indicate that in Puerto Vallarta there are three hospitals at or near capacity in their designated COVID-19 wards. Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting no available beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while General Hospital is reporting 96% occupancy of COVID-19 beds. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reports 60% occupancy…