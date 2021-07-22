Jalisco finalizes its first-ever gay adoption in the state

In order to guarantee the best interests of children, as well as the right to live with the family, the adoption of a minor under 5 years of age, a ward of the State, was granted, who on July 13 was registered as the first child in Jalisco to be adopted by a same-sex couple.

On February 15, 2021, the process began with Palmira Martínez Gallardo and Gabriela Flores Castro, and the adoption judgment in favor by the Judge was posted on May 24; On July 13, the child obtained a birth certificate with the surnames of both mothers.

The minor was a victim of abandonment two days after birth and in the absence of family members who would claim guardianship, the child was placed in the care of the Public Ministry in a shelter in November 2015. In March 2018, the minor was placed at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (PPNNA). Subsequently, in January 2020, the 10th Family Court granted institutional guardianship.

It was there that the child was put into foster care with Palmira and Gabriela, volunteers from the institution and who expressed their interest in adopting the child; After complying with all the legal and administrative requirements, they were suitable for adoption, a process that with the issuance of their birth certificate makes them the first same-sex adoption resolution in Jalisco.

