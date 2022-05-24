Jalisco is predicted to have an above-average rainy season beginning mid-June

The next rainy season will have rainfall above the historical average in Jalisco and will start between June 13 and 17, according to Martha Diana Alcocer Vázquez, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (IAM), of the University Science Center Exact and Engineering (CUCEI).

At a press conference to publicize the rain and hurricane season forecasts, she stated that the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG) will have an accumulated average rainfall in June of 177 mm of water, above what was recorded in 2021 in that period, a situation that will be replicated in Puerto Vallarta, Colotlán and Lagos de Moreno, according to the measurements of the IAM meteorological stations in those cities.

In July, rainfall will increase slightly, especially in Los Altos Norte, where the rains will be above average, and in August it will remain the same as last year, except in Lagos de Moreno, where there will be less rain accumulated in the month.

In addition, in June there would be temperatures similar to those of last year, between 28 and 35.2 degrees Celsius in the four locations; while in July the temperature would drop to 25.9 and 31.3 degrees, particularly in the Lagos de Moreno region, and in August they will remain below 2021, especially in Guadalajara, Colotlán and Lagos de Moreno, where it will feel cooler than in Puerto Vallarta.

Alcocer Vázquez assured that the La Niña phenomenon will prevail during May, June, and July, although this could change for the month of August and modify the climatic conditions forecast until now, something similar to what happened in 2021 in which this phenomenon prevailed during the first half of the year and then went on to a neutral phase that favored a good amount of rain.

The IAM researcher, Omar Faustino García Concepción, asked society to pay attention to the information disseminated through academic sources or official institutions and to distrust news that predicts the appearance of several hurricanes or cyclones since in meteorological matters it is not possible to predict the appearance or trajectory beyond five days.

The Director of the IAM, Héctor Hugo Ulloa Godínez, declared that this unit offers scientific information that helps citizen prevention and decision-making in various economic sectors that depend on accurate weather forecasting.

The academics invited to follow the updates of the Doppler radar that offers real-time information on the chances of rain in the AMG through social networks and the media.

