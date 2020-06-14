Jalisco records its largest number of daily COVID-19 infections as beaches reopen

The state of Jalisco exceeded 6,000 daily cases of Covid 19 yesterday, the highest number of new confirmed cases (396), and eight reported deaths.

The news of Jalisco beating yet another daily record comes just hours before Puerto Vallarta announced the reopening of beaches in the city in hopes to bring tourists to the city, many of which would come from Guadalajara, the hardest hit area of the State.

Nayarit reversed their decision to open beaches on Monday.

From March 14, the day the first two cases of COVID 19 were reported in the State, 6,357 confirmed cases have accumulated in the entity. Of this grand total, 1,900 are active cases (people who started with symptoms in the last fourteen days).

The Ministry of Health reported to the federal platform eight deaths (deaths occurred between June 9 and 12); which totals 327 deaths registered in 36 municipalities of Jalisco.

Of the reported deaths, 5 were men and 3 women, between 34 and 73 years of age, the majority with a history of diabetes and hypertension, although in two of the cases, there was no history of disease.

Of the 327 deaths, by municipality of residence, they correspond mainly to Guadalajara 132, Puerto Vallarta 35, Zapopan 28, Tlaquepaque 28, Tonalá 20, Tlajomulco 11, El Salto 10, Ocotlán 5 and La Barca 5.

As for the number of cases, to date they have been confirmed in 91 of the 125 municipalities of Jalisco; of which in 72 there are active cases, that is, people who started with symptoms in the last 14 days.

In the RADAR Jalisco System, the ten municipalities with the most confirmed infections are: Guadalajara with 2,193 confirmed cases (34.50 percent); followed by Zapopan with 1,156 cases (18.18 percent), Puerto Vallarta is in third place with 552 confirmed infections (8.68 percent); Tlaquepaque occupies the fourth place with 545 cases (8.57 percent); followed by Tlajomulco de Zúñiga with 384 cases (6.04 percent) and Tonalá with 340 cases (5.35 percent).

RADAR Jalisco is the accumulation of COVID-19 cases reported by private and public healthcare systems and laboratories. The Federal Government only reports cases within the public healthcare system, so Jalisco offers two points of data to report all positive cases of COVID-19.

1,129 people have required hospitalization, of which 430 have been discharged for improvement, 322 for death, three discharges for recovery, two voluntary discharges, seven transfers to other states, and 365 are currently in public and private hospitals.

Of the hospitalized patients, 46 are severe cases, 267 and very severe, 52 were reported in stable condition.