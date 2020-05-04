Jalisco registers its second worst day in confirmation of COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, 41 more COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Jalisco, a figure that represents the second-highest day of new cases during the pandemic; The governor reported in a message published on social networks.

In Puerto Vallarta, nine more cases were confirmed today and no new deaths. The city has only tested 366 people for COVID-19.

The head of the state executive branch maintained that despite criticism of measures such as making social isolation compulsory and the use of face masks, he will maintain the plans since the scenario would have been worse if he had not done so. He argued that, according to the predictive calculation of the University of Guadalajara, if only 20% of the population had stayed at home, as happened on some days of Easter, today there would be more than 100,000 infections and almost 7,000 deaths.

“Thanks to the measures we take and the co-responsibility of the people of Jalisco, we have an effectiveness rate of almost 60% of social isolation, less than 500 infections, and 30 deaths. And if those who left the city had stayed at home, we would be better off. That is the importance of doing the right thing. So those who attack us for acting firmly just waste their time. We will continue doing our work and we will have a clear conscience for not having failed,” he said.

Until Saturday’s cut, the Radar Jalisco monitoring system had 510 confirmed cases (417 notified to the federal platform, 92 detected in laboratories of the University of Guadalajara and 31 in the private laboratory). The federal platform is the only numbers the federal government reports, the other independent laboratory results are not included in official numbers.