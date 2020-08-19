Jalisco reports 702 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths

The Jalisco Health Secretariat registered 702 new coronavirus infections today, bringing the total to 41,899 confirmed cases accumulate throughout the State. In addition, the Secretariat also reported 17 new deaths with a total of 2,053 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, 123 of the 125 municipalities of Jalisco have confirmed cases; and 85 municipalities with active cases are reported, that is, those with SARS-CoV-2 positive people who started with symptoms of the disease in the last fourteen days.

Today no new municipality was added to the list of Jalisco territories with confirmed cases.

Of the total of confirmed cases in Jalisco, 88 percent are outpatients (treated with isolation at home) due to having mild to moderate symptoms or being asymptomatic and 12 percent have required hospitalization for covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Jalisco 102,131 suspected cases of COVID-19 have been ruled out. These are people who had symptoms or had contact with positive cases but did not acquire the coronavirus.

With the application of tests, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) has been able to identify more than 40,000 infections and at the same time give certainty to those who did not acquire the SARS-CoV-2 virus, who must maintain preventive measures.

In Puente Grande the positive cases rose to 181, a figure that includes inmates and workers; there are also 135 confirmed cases in CEFERESO 2 in El Salto.

In health personnel, 717 positives are reported, of these, 179 are health workers the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, 438 in the municipality of Guadalajara, 10 in the municipality of Ocotlán, 27 in the municipality of Tepatitlán, 2 in the municipality of Colotlán; 8 in the municipality of Zapopan, 13 in the municipality of Ciudad Guzmán, 6 in the municipality of Tala, 5 in the municipality of San Juan de los Lagos, 5 in the municipality of Lagos de Moreno, 21 in the municipality of Autlán and 3 in the municipality of San Pedro Tlaquepaque.