Jalisco reports slight decrease in COVID-19 cases in the last week

After having reached a peak of 1,899 confirmed infections in a single day, on July 23, the cases of COVID-19 have begun to show a slight decrease in the last week.
According to the Daily Case Report released by the Jalisco Health Secretariat, from July 18 to 24, Jalisco reported a daily average of 1,827 cases every 24 hours.
However, in the last week of July, from July 25 to 31, the average number of daily cases was 1,492, about 400 fewer cases each day.
Despite this, it is not yet time to lower our guard, because although the cases are fewer, citizens are doing fewer and fewer tests to detect the virus, which means that the drop does not necessarily correspond to a decrease in contagiousness.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington, it is estimated that the peak of this fifth wave could reach the beginning of August, around the 11th, when It foresees, up to 268,824 active infections of COVID-19 could be reached, counting both people confirmed by some detection and sick people who did not apply any test.
As of today, August 2, the IHME estimates that there are 26,087 active cases, detected and undetected by some tests.
Regarding the official data, the Jalisco Ministry of Health detailed that on Tuesday, 1,112 new infections of the coronavirus were reported, for a total of 654,943 cases since the pandemic began in the state on March 2020.
The state agency also indicated that five deaths associated with COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday for a total of at least 19,685 deaths from this cause.
To avoid being part of this new wave of infections by COVID-19, the health authorities recommend maintaining the measures already known, such as the correct use of the face mask, use of antibacterial gel and/or frequent hand washing, avoiding places with crowds of people and continue with the vaccination schedules against the virus.
