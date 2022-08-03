The Xiutla Folkloric Group is recognized for 28 years of experience

The government of Puerto Vallarta with Mayor Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, through the president of the DIF System, María de Jesús López Delgado, presented an award to the Xiutla Municipal Folklore Group from Puerto Vallarta, for its 28-year history, highlighting the founder and director, Maestro Enrique Barrios y Limón, for his dedication and commitment to the culture and artistic training of a large number of generations.
As part of the celebration, the members of the ballet held a moment of gratitude, where at the end the president of the organization, María de Jesús López, accompanied by the director of the Vallarta Institute of Culture, Luis Escoto Martínez, expressed a message of thanks to those who are part of the history of Xiutla, for the great contribution to culture and traditions, promoted through folk dance.
“Our traditions are also expressed through dance and art, so I want to wholeheartedly congratulate the Xiutla Municipal Folkloric Ballet of Puerto Vallarta, and Maestro Barrios; an artistic group with a long history in the city and beyond our borders”, said the president of the DIF.
