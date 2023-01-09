VACATION RENTALS

Jalisco state prosecutor claims the person responsible for Governor’s murder was killed by military in Puerto Vallarta

January 9, 2023
,

The Jalisco state prosecutor assured that the murder of former governor Aristóteles Sandoval in Puerto Vallarta had already been solved, when the motive for the crime was determined and that the mastermind . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website