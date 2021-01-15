Jalisco will consider new COVID-19 restrictions on Friday

This Friday the health and economic reactivation boards will meet in Jalisco and the steps to be followed in the entity will be announced regarding Covid-19 infections.

This, in the midst of a new record, reached on January 13 with 1,700 new cases to reach 160,831 since the beginning of the pandemic, where one in four are people between 25 and 34 years old, the age that has been most prone to infections.

As for deaths, most of them have also accumulated in recent days and only this Wednesday, January 13, 77 deaths were recorded due to the new coronavirus, to reach 6,813, 80% corresponding to people who lived in Guadalajara , Zapopan, Tlaquepaque, Tonalá, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga and Puerto Vallarta.

In addition, until this Thursday, January 14, there are 113 municipalities with active cases of Covid-19, that is, in Jalisco only a dozen of the 125 municipalities in the entity are free of the coronavirus.

This comes on the day that Jalisco began vaccinating its health personnel, after receiving 24,375 doses from the federal government and accumulating 1,432 infections among health personnel.

Gov. Enrique Alfaro Ramírez asked the people of Jalisco “not to be deceived”, as a false message has circulated warning of an alleged total closure of activities to stop contagions.

The truth is, this Friday, January 15, the authorities will announce what is next for Jalisco, where their businessmen have expressed agreement with a possible partial closure, as already occurred during the last days of October, as well as from December 25 to January 10. None of the previous closures have done anything to slow the spread of the virus because of the lack of enforcement and poorly target and limited closures.

“We support the actions that the state government generates in terms of closing activities, because what we are going to see is going to be inhumane,” said Rubén Masayi González Uyeda, coordinator of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ); while Xavier Orendáin De Obeso, president of the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce assured that “if another mechanism of slowing down infections were to be proposed in the Reactivation Board and in the Health Board and we can know that through this decision they will be able to prevent more infections and more loss of life, of course, the Chamber of Commerce will support it ”.

Coparmex Jalisco through a statement called for “co-responsibility in citizens to avoid new closures that would affect companies and their collaborators.”