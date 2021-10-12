Judge orders Mexico’s Government to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all minors between the ages of 12 and 17

This Tuesday, October 12, the Federal Court of the Seventh District of Naucalpan, State of Mexico, ordered the Government of Mexico to vaccinate against COVID-19 all minors between 12 and 17 years old regardless of their health condition.

The judicial authority also asked the Ministry of Health (SSa) to modify the National Vaccination Plan, within the next 48-hours to comply with the court’s order.

Minors will be offered the Pfizer vaccine since it is the only one that has been tested in different studies and gave results that support its use in children.

“Although it is noted that the return to the classroom is voluntary; It is equally true that this aspect cannot be considered as a parameter that justifies continuing to exclude minors from the ‘National vaccination policy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus for the prevention of COVID-19 in Mexico’ of 18 years,” states the judges ruling.

On October 1, 2021, Mexico authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 and 17 years old who presented comorbidities. Today’s ruling opens vaccination to all minors over 12 years old regardless of comorbidity.

Information in development …

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter and exclusive content by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN