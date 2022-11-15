Kami Desilets & The 6’ Away debut the music of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday at Incanto Puerto Vallarta

Local musical theater and cabaret favorite Kami Desilets presents Vervacious with her band, The 6′ Away creating a truly theatrical concert experience with the use of lighting, blocking, percussion, and movement elements to take the audience on a journey from 1955 – 1960 through the jazz & blues music of Billie Holiday & Ella Fitzgerald under the Verve label. Join Kami Desilets (vocals), Bing Young (piano), Sheila Sin Tequila (double bass), and Tomás Muracciole (percussion) in the theater for a jazz & blues concert like you have never experienced. Wednesdays at 7 PM. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com .

International award-winning singer-songwriter, activist, and actor, Lady Zen returns to the piano bar with her new show, Another Piece Of My My Heart, featuring a variety of pop and R & B music from some of her favorite artists including Janis Joplin, Prince, The Carpenters, Macy Gray, Aretha Franklin, and many more! Live piano accompaniment by Javier Cuevas. Four shows only, Nov. 16, 18, 23, and 25 at 7:30 PM in the piano bar. There will also be one screening of Lady Zen’s multi-award-winning biography, What’s in a Name, on Monday, Nov. 21 at 5 PM in the theatre. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com .

Entertainer, Luis Villanueva, presents, Fast Love, in an evening celebrating the songs and music of George Michael. Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 PM in the theatre. Produced by Kevin-Anthony, it features many of the pop icon’s greatest hits. This show moves to Sundays at 9:30 PM in the theatre starting Nov. 27, with one performance on Monday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 PM. Reserve online.

An instant hit with audiences and receiving numerous accolades, local crooner Diego Guerrero’s, Good Night, Miss Nina, is a special tribute tothe music of Nina Simone, one of his biggest musical influences, with his live band. Thursdays at 8 PM in the theatre. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

From American Idol to Postmodern Jukebox and beyond, the mega-talented Effie Passero (aka Francesca Bavaro) has added additional shows this season! If you haven’t experienced her incredible vocals from pop to opera, and her talent for playing piano and writing her own material, be sure to reserve early as she always sells out. It’s sure to be an evening filled with magical musical moments in the newly refurbished theatre. Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now at IncantoVallarta.com

Fernanda Hernandez (Moelle) and Carlos Calderon (Azuca) play an eclectic acoustic blend of popular and world music featuring her sultry vocals and their magical duets in English and Spanish. Mondays at 9:30 PM. Also, see Carlos with his band, The Busking Co. on Sundays at 5 PM. No cover. Reserve online.

Entertainer Delilah Beaucoup presents Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, celebrating our favorite Divas from Bette Midler to Annie Lennox in this action-packed cabaret with her sexy male dancers. Only two more shows! Saturdays at 7 PM in the theatre.

Singer-songwriter and world-traveler Gabriella Coniglio returns to Saturdays at 7:30 PM with acoustic guitar and vocals in multiple languages. She will welcome some special guest musicians to join her throughout her run. Tickets online.

Incanto’s Fall Theatre Series, hosted by pianist Dennis Crow, continues on Tuesdays featuring a variety of films and recorded musical performances. Dennis plays music from each of the shows during his welcome and introduction. He will present Noises Off on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4 PM. The following week, Nov. 22, at 4 PM, he will screen the recorded stage version of Newsies. Reserve online.

Breakfast/brunch is back on Incanto’s lower riverside terrace Tues. – Sun. 9 AM – 3 PM. Enjoy delicious new menu options, piping hot coffee, and your favorite beverages from the full bar including mimosas and bloody marys. Jorge Acosta and Lenny Lopez play on Saturdays 11 AM – 1:30 PM. Caleb Cabrera (Media Luna) plays acoustic guitar instrumentals on Sundays 11 AM – 1:30 PM. Reserve at IncantoVallarta.com

Current hours are Mondays 4 PM – 11:30 PM and 9 AM – 11:30 PM Tues. – Sun. Breakfast/brunch is served 9 AM – 3 PM on Tues. – Sun. on the riverside terrace, and Happy Hour 2×1 daily at 4 PM – 5 PM in the piano bar. The piano bar also features live music starting at 5 PM daily with seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Check Incanto’s Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for a daily schedule. Reserve all shows online at IncantoVallarta.com . Most shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE. Air-conditioned.

