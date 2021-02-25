Keith Tynes from The Platters offers 3 Shows Only in Puerto Vallarta

Keith Tynes, a member of the historic group, The Platters, joins the lineup at The Palm Cabaret for 3 shows only on March 3rd at 6:30 pm, March 23rd at 8 pm, and March 25th at 6:30 pm.

You’ll love hearing major and unforgettable hits like “Only You” and “The Great Pretender.” This great musical talent from Miami has performed on some of the world’s most important stages and theatres like the New York Radio City Music Hall and the Queen Alexandra House in London. He also sang jazz on tracks recorded with The Chicago New World Symphony. With The Platters, he toured all around Europe and the US.

Keith is an expressive vocal master who understands that music is used to express spirituality and emotions. His powerful presence and charisma on stage are the result of his extensive career and experience in the music world. Keith is an authentic and legendary voice of Soul, Motown, R&B and Pop.

The season continues with Dueling Drag Divas on Sundays and Wednesdays. Emmy Award Winner, Chi-Chi Rones, and NY Times-acclaimed impressionist, JoAnna return to the Vallarta stage singing hysterical spoofs of Cher, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, Andrea Bocelli, Elvis, Janice Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Judy Garland, Ursula, and more! These crazy gals are loads of fun.

Don’t miss the remaining performances of The Boy Band Project. This exciting boy band cover group delivers the sound, movement and energy of all our favorite boy bands, like NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, Jonas Brothers and more! This year the boys received an amazing 8 nominations for the 2020 Broadway World Awards. You can see this group on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through the 1st week of March.

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is once again offering an incredible range of stellar entertainment this season. You can experience a breathtaking range of shows each night including: Sundays: Queen Live Forever, Dueling Drag Divas; Mondays: Kim Kuzma in Popstarz, Miss Conception 2.0; Tuesdays: Spencer Day & Effie Passero, The Boy Band Project, Sutton Lee Seymour; Wednesdays: Branden & James(2/24), Dueling Drag Divas; Thursdays: Miss Conception, The Boy Band Project; Fridays: Queen Live Forever, Sutton Lee Seymour, Prince Tribute; Saturdays: Sol Rose, The Boy Band Project ‘Old School Edition,’ Queen Live Forever.

The Palm Cabaret has taken extraordinary measures this season to ensure your safety as you enjoy their fantastic 21st season of entertainment in Vallarta (including added ventilation, social distancing, masks and reduced capacity). Please come out and enjoy some of the very best performances available. The Palm started it all in Zona Romatica and continues to deliver the very best of ‘live’ entertainment!

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at thepalmcabaret.com. For questions, you can reach them at (322) 222-0200, or follow The Palm Cabaret and Bar PVR on Facebook.