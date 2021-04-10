Kim Kuzma, Enrique de Allende & Effie Passero in “Voci” April 15th at The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Vallarta’s Queen of Song, Kim Kuzma, joins singer extraordinaire, Enrique De Allende and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero, for another night of fabulous music at The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta on Thursday, April 15th at 8:30 pm.

Accompanying these talented vocalists on the piano is the exceptionally talented Derek Carkner. This musical event features new songs and favorites from these popular Puerto Vallarta musical stars!

‘Voci’ is a new ticketed concert held at one of Vallarta’s most spectacular landmarks. Due to a 30% capacity limitation (75 seats), it is highly recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance at Cassandra Shaw Jewelry (Basilio Badillo 276) or at the Ryan Donner & Associates Real Estate Office (Insurgentes 108).

Kim Kuzma has been entertaining audiences for nearly two decades with her popular shows at The Palm Cabaret and other Zona Romantica entertainment venues. With her warm personality and a rich, sultry tone, this award-winning Canadian artist continues to garner praise in Puerto Vallarta and beyond.

With his gorgeous, powerful voice, Enrique continues to make a name for himself in the music world with his phenomenal talent. Born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Enrique de Allende has been singing all his life. After college, he went on to study with Seth Riggs in LA and worked with the renowned David Foster and Humberto Gatica. He’s performed for Obama and two Presidents of Mexico just to name a few highbrow performances. Vallarta is extremely fortunate to have someone of his talent performing locally.

Effie Passero became well-known as a finalist on ‘American Idol’ and has truly become a fan-favorite in Puerto Vallarta. She has been performing at a number of local venues and clubs, and now with showcasing her operatic training, she has become one of Vallarta’s favorite stars!

If you’ve had the opportunity to hear these talented singers perform together, you know that you won’t want to miss this show! They will sing breathtaking solos as well as thrilling duets (like David Foster’s, The Prayer). The impressive acoustics of this historic church certainly add another exciting musical dynamic to this incredible night of song.

Join Kim Kuzma and Enrique De Allende along with the remarkably talented, Effie Passero and Derek Carkner for “Voci” at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Hidalgo 370 in downtown Puerto Vallarta) on Thursday, April 15th at 8:30 pm.

Don’t miss this special night of musical celebration in Vallarta’s historic church, Parroquia de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the church.