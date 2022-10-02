Know the 19 shelters in Puerto Vallarta ready for the passing of Hurricane Orlene

The beaches of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta are already under a red flag, that is, bathers are prevented from entering due to the conditions of the waves caused by hurricane “Orlene”, which is a category 3 storm.

From the Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters, recommendations are being given to the population, restaurants, and hotels to avoid putting people in the municipality at risk due to the passage of the storm.

In addition, it was reported that they are ready to also enable 19 temporary shelters by the municipal DIF for the population that requires it.

The first that came into operation at noon, which is the Casa de Día, next to the Nursing Home, located on 21 Marzo, number 650, in the Coapinole neighborhood; it has the capacity for 57 people.

The social communication area also reported that two other shelters were also set up, such as the Ejidal Sala of Ixtapa, located at number 170 Benito Juárez street, at the intersection with Hidalgo, in the Ixtapa delegation; and one more at the Manuel López Cotilla Primary School, on Carretera a Barra de Navidad, in Mismaloya.

According to the forecasts for this Sunday, the gusts of wind on the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit could reach between 90 and 110 kilometers per hour, and waves between three and five meters high.

The rains could be torrential and that is why the population was also asked to be attentive to the flooding of water in the streets and avenues.

