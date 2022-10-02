Schools closed and additional civil protection agents deployed in Puerto Vallarta for Hurricane Orlene

The Governor of Jalisco reported that after a session of the State Committee for Emergencies of Jalisco in the face of the passage of Hurricane Orlene, now a category 3 storm, which will pass 100 kilometers from Cabo Corrientes, it was decided to suspend classes this Monday in schools of the three levels in the municipalities most affected by the cyclone.
The 12 Jalisco municipalities where classes will be suspended this October 3 are San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota, Talpa de Allende, Villa Purificación, Casimiro Castillo, Cuautitlán de García Barragán, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, Cihuatlán and Guachinango.
He also said that “300 operational officers and different dependencies have been deployed to prevent any contingency, with special attention to the North Coast and South Coast, where navigations were suspended; as well as permanent monitoring in Sierra Occidental and Sierra de Amula”.
In addition, the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco invited the population of other municipalities to take extreme precautions and stay informed, in the face of the passage of “Orlene” since the cloud bands may bring with them moderate to heavy rains. accompanied by gusts of wind that could range between 40 and 60 km/h.
The National Civil Protection Coordination of the Federal Government recommended the following to residents of areas where the natural phenomenon approaches:
• Evacuate risk areas and go to a temporary shelter if your home is not safe.
• Keep an eye on the water level if you live near a body of water.
• Close doors and windows and cut off gas and electricity supplies.
