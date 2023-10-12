Landslide in Puerto Vallarta Causes Closure of Highway 200 Near Mismaloya

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the early hours of Thursday, a significant landslide occurred at kilometer 12.5 of Federal Highway 200, leading to the road's closure in both directions. The Municipal Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit of Puerto Vallarta confirmed that there have been no reported injuries in the incident. The landslide took place near the Hotel La Joya in Mismaloya.

A vehicle belonging to the Hertz rental company was damaged during the collapse. The car, identified as a Dodge brand vehicle, was struck by one of the falling rocks. Authorities reported that the vehicle was . . .

