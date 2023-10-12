Día de Muertos 2023 Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta – Official Schedule

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The annual Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is an event deeply ingrained in Mexican culture, commemorating loved ones who have passed away. This year, the festivities in Puerto Vallarta are set to be more vibrant and culturally enriching than ever, attracting both locals and a growing community of ex-pats from the United States and Canada.

The Dia de Muertos celebration originates in ancient Mesoamerican traditions, interwoven with Catholic practices over the centuries. Taking place from October 31 to November 2, this festival is not one of mourning but rather a . . .

