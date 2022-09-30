Latest forecast brings Hurricane Orlene closer to Puerto Vallarta, still strengthening

Tropical Storm “Orlene” is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. Its circulation reinforces the potential for rains in the west and south of the country.

This morning’s weather update shows Orlene tracking more eastwardly than previous forecasts and puts Puerto Vallarta within its cone of probability as it gains strength.

Based on the trends in the track forecast, there is an increasing probability that Orlene may affect the coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco as it passes just to the west of that location in 2-3 days. Therefore, watches may be required for a portion of that coastline later this morning.

Subscribers, login to your dashboard for the latest update on Tropical Storm Orlene. (last updated at 8:00 PM local time). Or Subscribe to PVDN to keep up with all the important news in Puerto Vallarta.

The circulation of this system reinforces the potential for heavy rains at very strong points in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero.

Orlene is within an environment favorable for strengthening, with plenty of atmospheric moisture, low vertical wind shear, and water temperatures of 29 degrees C. The cyclone’s forecast path should keep it within these conditions for the next 36-48 hours. With there now being evidence of an inner core, Orlene’s rate of strengthening should increase soon.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 50 km / h is forecast on the coasts of Colima and Jalisco.

Take extreme precautions in maritime navigation due to the effects of rain, wind and waves.

Based on the small size of the cyclone, fairly rapid changes in its intensity are possible, both while strengthening and weakening.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN