VACATION RENTALS

Leaked documents: Mexico hired company linked to Chinese Government to monitor US border

November 8, 2022
, ,

The Government of Mexico installed scanning and surveillance equipment at border points from a company linked to the Chinese Government despite warnings from US authorities of a threat to national security and a history of corruption by the company . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website