Car service Beat suddenly leaves Mexico

The application transport company, Beat, announced that it will stop its operations in Mexico and other Latin American countries. It was through a publication on the LinkedIn social network that the sudden departure from the region was announced.

The company, founded in 2011, announced that its last day of operations in the region will be next Wednesday, November 9, leaving the market open for its biggest competitors: Didi and Uber.

The mobility app will stop operating in certain Latin American countries. “After 11 years of our foundation in Greece and millions of trips, we regret to inform you that we will stop operating in Peru, Mexico, and Argentina from midnight on Wednesday, November 9, 2022,” the company told its users.

“From this date, it will not be possible to make trips with our application. however, our users’ accounts will continue to be active until December 7, 2022. After this date, our app will no longer be available.

Message posted on Beat’s LinkedIn Mexico account:

We would like to share some news with everyone who has been following our journey.

Due to a clear strategic decision of the shareholders to focus on its core European markets, our shareholders have made the decision to stop investing in the Latin American region, where Beat operates.

After today’s official internal announcement, we will now focus on providing the best support to all of the impacted employees, as well as notifying our customers and partners of the intention to close our operations.

Having started in 2011 in Greece, Beat has been connecting drivers and passengers in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Chile.

It has been a great and rewarding experience for all of us at Beat, working together on our joint mission to develop seamless mobility for a safe and sustainable urban life. We innovated, grew, laughed and enjoyed every moment of this experience.

We would like to thank everyone who shared our passion: our passengers, drivers, partners, our candidates, our company followers, our sponsors and of course, our employees! You made every step of this journey worthwhile.

