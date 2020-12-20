Legendary Kim Kuzma debuts new show at The Palm Cabaret

Vallarta’s Queen of Song, The Legendary Kim Kuzma, debuts her new show at The Palm Cabaret with her incredible band on Dec 23rd. You can catch Kim’s show every Wednesday night at 9:30 pm through December and on Mondays at 6:30 pm starting in January. Kim also offers a different show on Friday nights at 8 pm to The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen Restaurant in Zona Romantica. The show at Coco’s will be like Kim’s ‘Acustico’ shows that she and the band are known for. Both shows will be full of spectacular vocals and instrumentals!

‘Popstarz’ includes songs from Pink, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, J.Lo, Madonna, to name a few. Last season, Kim’s ‘British Invasion’, was a truly phenomenal musical event that that she is sure to repeat this season!

Kim Kuzma has been performing unique mashups of music from Shirley Bassey to Rhianna, which has earned her and the band a large fan base. Kim’s shows always include fantastic vocals and the outstanding accompaniment of guitar, bass and cello/percussion played by, Eduardo Leon, Roberto Falcon and Luis Rascon.

Kim brings high energy, sass, wit and an amazing vocal ability to the stage. Her dynamic stage presence and electrifying vocal range thrill the audience from the start and leaves the crowd begging for more. When Kim Kuzma takes the stage, she always gives a performance that reminds us why she has been Puerto Vallarta’s Diva of Song for two decades.

The Napa News says of Kim, “She displays a powerfully clear, invigorating voice and that is exquisitely apparent the minute she sets foot on stage and takes the audience on a musical journey that never disappoints.”

From lighthearted to deeply emotional moments, Kim always takes her audience on an unforgettable musical journey. She skillfully navigates her songs, expressing full emotion with every word and note. Her off-the-cuff humor along with her superb delivery of the music, just confirms that she continues to be Vallarta’s Queen of Entertainment. Kim Kuzma always delivers an exciting, original show that you’ll want to see during your time in Vallarta.

Don’t miss Kim Kuzma in, ‘Popstarz,’ debuting Wednesday, Dec 23rd at 9:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret on Olas Altas. With Kim’s fabulous voice and her band’s amazing musicianship , ‘Popstarz,’ is sure to be another smash hit! In 2021, Kim’s show at The Palm will be on Mondays at 6:30 pm. And don’t miss Kim’s show every Friday night at 8 pm at The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen in Zona Romantica.

Tickets to Kim’s shows at The Palm Cabaret can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.

Tickets to shows at The Grill at CK/ Coco’s Kitchen can be purchased at the restaurant. It is located on Pulpito 122, Emiliano Zapata, 48390 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.



(A minimum consumption will be required.)